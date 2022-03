We've been building a nice streak of winning totals and over bets here on Yardbarker, so the best thing to do is to probably keep it rolling. There's just one game and team that offer the value we covet tonight. I'll use this space to mention that I do think Toronto will pile on goals tonight, but the current odds to go over 3.5 are no good (-195), and 4.5 is just too rich for my blood.

NHL ・ 3 MINUTES AGO