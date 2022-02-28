Xbox Series S Is on Sale for $50 Off

The Xbox Series X and PS5 are nearly identical specs-wise. The Xbox Series X has a little bit more power under its hood, but the PS5 makes up for this with a superior SSD. The consoles also have similar features, however, the Xbox Series X has one feature that the PS5 does not have, and it may be the best feature across both consoles. What the PS5 doesn't have -- nor any previous Xbox console -- is Quick Resume, which allows Xbox Series X users to suspend the state of games to quickly load back into them, whether after turning off the console or after jumping into another game. That said, while the feature is impressive, there is room for improvement.
