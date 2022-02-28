ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox Series S is selling for a low $250—the best price we've seen in two years

By Jon Winkler and Tercius Bufete, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSj1Q_0eRD2DUn00
The Xbox Series S may be small in size, but it can download and play the best video games on the market with ease. Get it for $50 off right now. Microsoft

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft's latest-generation consoles have been hard to find, let alone seen any real discounts since its release. Today, however, shoppers can pick up a Microsoft Xbox Series S with a 512-gigabyte storage capacity for just $249.99, a noteworthy $50 discount, at Woot!, an Amazon-owned storefront, while supplies last.

The Series S may lack the raw power of its sibling the Series X (or its competition, the PS5 ) but we still consider it an excellent option for anyone looking for a next-generation console. And with restocks of both Microsoft and Sony's latest consoles having been few and far between, this discount is likely to disappear fast

Travel deals: Discover the best early 2022 travel deals on hotels, flights, cruises and more

Ukraine support: Learn more about apps and websites looking to support the people of the struggling nation

The Xbox Series S can play the same games as the Series X, like Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 , but at a lower resolution of 1440p. If you sign up for Xbox Game Pass , Microsoft's game subscription service that starts at $9.99 a month, you get free access to over 100 acclaimed titles any time you want, from the 90s classic Banjo-Kazooie to the latest football bonanza Madden NFL 22 .

To be clear, the Xbox Series S is generally easier to find than the PS5 and Series X, but this is the best discount we've seen on the Series S, outside of bundles, in nearly two years.

The scaled-down Series S lacks three major things shoppers should be aware of: 4K display technology, the processing speeds of the Series X, and, perhaps most importantly, a disc drive. The onboard 512 gigabytes of storage can run out quickly if you're not careful and while Microsoft made it easy to upgrade the storage capacity, it'll cost you.

We expect this deal to sell out within the next few hours. So if you're looking to upgrade your Xbox Series S, or are looking for your very first console, this deal is hard to pass up.

Get the Xbox Series S for $249.99 at Woot! (save $50).

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Xbox Series S is selling for a low $250—the best price we've seen in two years

