James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Widespread rain continues across parts of north and central Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front that is lined up from near Huntsville to Fayette at 6 a.m. The front will sag southward and become stationary over the central counties later this morning as it becomes parallel to the upper-air winds. Rain will end over the northern half of the state; any showers this afternoon will be over south Alabama, and there they will be widely scattered. The high today will be in the 40s and 50s over the northwest corner of the state, 60s for the rest of north and central Alabama, and 70s to the south.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO