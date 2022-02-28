ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court rejects Bismarck officer’s defamation claim

 9 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled a former Bismarck police sergeant didn’t make a valid claim for defamation by Burleigh County’s top prosecutor.

The high court, which recently upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the claim, said Robyn Krile failed to show that State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when she submitted certain documents related to Krile’s professional conduct to law enforcement agencies and Krile’s prospective employers, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Lawyer reviewed the files of Bismarck police officers as an assistant prosecutor in 2017. And in a letter to the police chief, Lawyer said she believed Krile had made false statements as an officer and that the state’s attorney’s office would no longer use Krile as a witness. Krile was later fired.

Krile complained to the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, claiming the police department discriminated against her based on race and gender. The department rejected her complaint. Krile sued Lawyer in March 2019.

Lawyer claimed the letter and other documents were privileged communications because she was acting in an official capacity when she disclosed them. The district court dismissed Krile’s suit at Lawyer’s request. Krile appealed to the Supreme Court.

Krile is also suing the city in federal court, seeking damages for pain and suffering, lost pay and other reasons. A trial is scheduled June 7.

Krile is now police chief in Lincoln.

Comments / 0

