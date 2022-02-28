6-alarm blaze damages 3 residential buildings in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters battled a six-alarm blaze that caused heavy damage to three apartment buildings in Boston early Morning morning, but there were no reports of injuries.

The blaze in the city’s East Boston neighborhood was reported at about 3:30 a.m., fire officials said.

One resident had to be rescued from a second-floor unit by the crew of a ladder truck.

“When the companies arrived, there was heavy fire showing from the main fire building. It quickly extended to the building on the left and the rear,” Boston Fire Department Commissioner John Dempsey said.

Broadcast video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof.

The firefighters’ task was made more difficult by the below-freezing temperatures that made conditions slippery and froze up one piece of equipment, Dempsey said.

About 25 people were displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.