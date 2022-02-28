Mount Pleasant group focusing on stray cats roaming city

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in Mount Pleasant are banding together to tackle the number of stray cats roaming the mid-Michigan city.

The group plans to establish a program where cats are trapped, spayed or neutered and then released, the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reported Thursday.

Traps would be set near colonies of community cats to catch those cats still capable of breeding. The idea is to cut down on the number of feline pregnancies.

Doing so “effectively reduces outdoor cat populations by stopping the cycling of breeding, and with time, this will greatly reduce the number of kittens being brought to local shelters,” said Amanda Tillotson, executive director for the Humane Animal Treatment Society.

The city announced changes last year to its nuisance animal ordinance that would target people providing shelter and food to community cats, the newspaper reported.