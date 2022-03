By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Altoona-based Sheetz is hiring 3,500 employees across multiple states. Sheetz will host several hiring days at its stores starting in March. The hiring drive comes after the company invested $70 million in employees last year. Wages start at $15.50 and Sheetz said it also has insurance, 401k plans and vacation time. Sheetz currently operates 642 store open 24/7 across Pennsylvania, North Carolina Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Those interested can learn about hiring events in their area here or apply online here.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO