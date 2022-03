When the news broke of Shane Warne’s death on Friday, there was a common reaction from cricket fans around the world – not just shocked, but instantly bereft. Warne’s loss was unexpected and close on the heels of that of another Australian legend, former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh. Marsh was 74. Warne was just 52 and despite his easygoing attitude to diet and fitness, it never occurred that this ebullient commentator, coach, poker player and former world champion was in anything but the prime of life.

