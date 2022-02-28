Heska: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) _ Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $554,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Loveland, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of veterinary products posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $253.7 million.

Heska expects full-year revenue in the range of $287 million to $297 million.

