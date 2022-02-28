23 vehicles burn in large salvage yard fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A large fire at auto salvage lot in Fargo destroyed nearly two dozen vehicles early Monday.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says the initial call shortly after 1 a.m. indicated a possible building fire. But, Ness says the fire involved 23 vehicles which were parked inside a security fence at Auto Salvage near the Amazon Fulfillment Center, KFGO reported.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to put out the fire. The cause is under investigation.