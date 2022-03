Indianapolis, IN., — It's that time of year again. The NFL draft world will descend on Indianapolis for the entire week as hundreds of players, scouts, media members, coaches, and front office members head to the Circle City for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. With the draft about two months away, this is a great opportunity for prospects to make a lasting impression on everyone ahead of only their pro days left this Spring.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO