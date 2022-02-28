ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippians offer input on future of state wildlife area

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CRAWFORD, Miss. (AP) — Residents are weighing in on an attempt to return a public wildlife management area in eastern Mississippi to private ownership.

The state purchased most of the property for the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area from a private landowner in the late 1990s, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The land offers public hunting and fishing and is “some of the last intact native prairie” left in the state, said Russ Walsh, wildlife bureau chief for Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

State Sen. Chuck Younger, a Republican from Lowndes County who sits on the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee, believes the WMA is underutilized and poorly managed.

“There’s a lot of good things about it, but there are a lot of damn negative things about it, too,” Younger said.

There aren’t a lot of people hunting on the land, and the state has allowed much of it to “grow up in thickets,” the senator said.

“It’s just a lot of waste,” he added.

From Lowndes County’s perspective, “it’s lost revenue,” County Administrator Jay Fisher said.

Fisher says his office has received more than 700 responses after a notice about a public hearing was printed. The overwhelming majority of them are from people who want to see the property remain public, he said.

The hearing is set for Monday. The county doesn’t have the authority to take the land out of public hands, but it can make a recommendation to the state.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alabama tourism committee advances lottery and casino bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee swiftly advanced lottery and casino legislation on Wednesday, acting after a public hearing dominated by opponents who said the proposal would hand the licenses to a few powerful operators. The Senate Tourism Committee voted for the proposed constitutional amendment authorizing a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

In spaceport defeat, Georgia county blames `bare minority’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia county officials Wednesday blamed a “bare minority” for forcing a referendum in which voters defeated plans to buy land for a commercial rocket launch pad by a margin of nearly 3-to-1. Commissioners in coastal Camden County said they were weighing options the day after an overwhelming majority of voters in a special election supported halting efforts to develop a spaceport for sending satellites into space. The county at the Georgia-Florida line has spent the past decade and $10.3 million pursuing the project.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
The Associated Press

Alabama state Rep. David Wheeler dies at age 72

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. David Wheeler, a Republican legislator from Vestavia Hills, died Wednesday, the Alabama Legislature announced. He was 72. The Alabama House of Representatives announced his death in a news release. A retired employee of Alabama Power Company, Wheeler was elected in 2018 and was in his first term representing House District 47.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy