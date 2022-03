Although the alcohol beverage industry has often been labeled recession-proof, there’s a second industry in Alabama that’s continually thriving: political lobbying. And it’s no surprise why! When it comes to campaign finance, Alabama is the proverbial Wild West. Each year, corporate entities pay huge sums to lobbying firms, those firms create or fund various political action committees (PACs), and they use the PACs to pour millions of dollars into campaigns—thereby wielding enormous influence over the outcome of our elections. And while this system is completely legal under state law, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something shady going on.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO