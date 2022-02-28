Prescribed burn scheduled for Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents may notice smoke west of Springfield in a few days. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will conduct a prescribed burn.

Officials say the burn could happen between Monday, February 28, and Saturday, March 12. The wide range date is because the prescribed burn is dependent on the weather.

While the burn is taking place the tour road and Battlefield will be closed to visitors but the visitor center and museum will be open.

