ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Prescribed burn scheduled for Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqNFp_0eRD06KX00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents may notice smoke west of Springfield in a few days. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will conduct a prescribed burn.

Officials say the burn could happen between Monday, February 28, and Saturday, March 12. The wide range date is because the prescribed burn is dependent on the weather.

While the burn is taking place the tour road and Battlefield will be closed to visitors but the visitor center and museum will be open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Watch the official kickoff of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — March 1 marks the first day of catch-and-keep fishing season at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem. Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season begins at 6:30 a.m. and angles are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield raises new city flag for the first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The downtown square has a new addition on the flagpole alongside the Missouri and American flags. A large gathering of Springfieldians joined together to celebrate and honor the 1938 city flag as a new one is raised as its successor. Mayor Ken McClure began the celebration with a speech about the importance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Battlefield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

New Springfield rental home for travel nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County has 81 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and averages 42 COVID cases per week. A month ago, it saw more than 240 patients and averaged more than 560 COVID cases per week. That’s according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. When coronavirus numbers go up and down, sometimes medical providers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson Duck Tours return for summer season

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s Duck Tours are opening this spring with new boats. The boats have a foam-filled hull and have been certified by the US Coast Guard. The new company is now hiring for the summer season. The boats will sail on Lake Taneycomo after setting sail from the Branson Landing. “The safety of […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Springfield church sending team to aid Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A team from Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield is heading to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees. The church has a long-standing relationship with a Ukrainian orphanage and is seeking to connect with the families they have connections with there. Additionally, they will be providing support and resources alongside the International Mission Board. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo National River celebrates 50th anniversary

BUFFALO RIVER, Ar. – Buffalo National River is celebrating its 50th anniversary as America’s First National River. “There were so many different thoughts and opinions about what should happen to the Buffalo River. Should it be turned into a dam?” said Buffalo National River Public Information Officer Cassie Branstetter. “Should it be kept in a […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains shoots past Marshfield in districts

MARSHFIELD, Mo– Girls high school playoff basketball Tuesday night, Class 5 District 5, Marshfield hosting West Plains. And the Zizzers perimeter shot is off the mark, but Olivia Lawson gets the board and the basket, 12-6 West Plains. Marshfield hanging tough, Abby McBride slashes to the rack, it’s a four point deficit. West Plains was […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

The People’s Convoy arrives in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The People’s Convoy has passed through Springfield on its trek towards Washington D.C. A rally gathered off of the I-44 at the 744 exit greeted trucks from The People’s Convoy as they continued towards St. Roberts. Along with other overpasses, a couple of fire trucks and hundreds of people waved and cheered […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Meet Bub, the husky mix!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Tiger Sanctuary is looking for someone to be the forever home of a dog named Bub. The sanctuary doesn’t usually care for regular dogs like Bub, but most people who saw him thought he was a wild animal. “He was donated to us by a family who found him as […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

C-130 planes take to the sky in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo – You might see extra aircraft in the sky during today’s Missouri National Guard training exercises. The Branson Airport has advised that the Missouri National Guard will be performing routine training exercises in Taney County this afternoon, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The Guard will be flying C-130s for their routine […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Health leaders shift focus to outreach vaccination clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the new month of March begins, a mass vaccination clinic and a hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit are now both closed in Springfield. The focus now shifts to more targeted vaccination clinics. Health leaders at CoxHealth said this week marks a milestone in the area’s COVID-19 journey as they once again […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Healthcare opens new medical office building

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare has opened a new medical office building offering over 20 special types of care. The Shaw Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri, is about 100,000 square feet and includes a coffee shop, chapel, pharmacy, and restaurant. “We are more than excited to see our latest expansion project come to […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

People’s Convoy passes through Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people came out Monday in Joplin to show support for “The People’s Convoy” as it passed through town. Hundreds of vehicles from semis to trucks and even RV campers passed by cheering supporters with American flags and signs just before 10:00 AM on I-44. This convoy, along with many others, […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth closes COVID-19 ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Steve Edwards of CoxHealth in Springfield announced on Twitter Monday, February 28 that CoxHealth Springfield has now closed the 81 bed COVID-19 ICU. Edwards added that the hospital currently has 64 COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 positivity is down. “This is a tremendous relief and gives us a great sense of hope,” tweeted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy