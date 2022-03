The Greek Freak has turned into one of the NBA’s most dominant forces and won over most critics after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship. However, Charles Oakley recently said that Giannis Antetokounmpo would have struggled back in the day and be a bench player. Isiah Thomas disagrees and says the Greek Freak would quote: 'dog you every single time you stepped on the court… Giannis going around all them. He dunking on them. He bigger, he faster, he stronger. You can talk all that stuff cause you don’t play no more.' Jason McIntyre reacts to Oakley's comments.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO