Kanye West has officially moved on from his brief relationship with actress Julia Fox and is currently dating Chaney Jones. By which I mean they've been vacationing together in Miami, hitting up events, and being generally couple-y in front of paps. However! Kanye and Chaney first sparked dating speculation back in early February when they were seen having dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Since that fated day, Chaney has strongly implied that she is Kanye's new muse (as in, she literally captioned a photo "his muse"), they just went Instagram official with a selfie on Chaney's Stories, and Kanye even re-shared a Shade Room post about their cute vibes to his grid.

