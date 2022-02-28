ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Helluva Way to Wake Up Vol. 2026, 2027 and 2028

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Krishna for sending from 12th and U Street, NW: “Honestly DC...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as advances stall, draws UN censure

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities, especially Kharkiv in the east. Russia's week-old invasion has yet to...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Texas primaries

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddot
The Associated Press

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy