Bottega Veneta AW22

Besides her very rock and roll relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, there’s another reason we’ve been seeing more of Megan Fox lately: her new wardrobe. The 35-year-old, who shot to fame in the Noughties when she was cast in the Transformers franchise, had spent some years out of the spotlight, but last year turned into something of a second chapter for the sex symbol, whose bombshell outfits have had people talking just as much as her romantic life. “I don’t think she realised what was about to happen,” Maeve Reilly, Fox’s stylist, tells British Vogue. “Fashion was not really at the top of her mind.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO