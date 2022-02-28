ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kirk Cousins reportedly played role in Minnesota Vikings hiring Kevin O’Connell

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isQFw_0eRCzdFk00

While multiple NFL teams might be holding out hope for a Kirk Cousins trade this offseason, there is now an even stronger reason to believe he’ll be the Minnesota Vikings quarterback in 2022.

At a time when Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson seem unlikely to be moved, Cousins emerged as a more attractive target for quarterback-needy teams. While he isn’t an elite passer, he’d be an upgrade for several teams with playoff aspirations.

History also suggests organizations that make a regime change – hiring a new general manager and head coach – don’t typically keep the quarterback around. However, the process that led to O’Connell becoming the Vikings’ coach suggests Cousins will be sticking around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvoTY_0eRCzdFk00 Also Read:
Kirk Cousins may not be willing to discuss contract extension with Minnesota Vikings

During an appearance on KFAN’s Friday Feast , Vikings insider’ Paul Allen shed light on the role Cousins played in Minnesota hiring O’Connell.

“Kirk put a lot of time into getting Kevin O’Connell hired and put a lot of time behind the scenes with those who hire.”

Paul Allen on influence Kirk Cousins had on Minnesota Vikings coaching hire, via Friday Feast (H/T Vikings Wire )

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Vikings are reportedly prepared to go all-in on Cousins , building an offense tailored around his strengths. While he might not be the long-term answer at quarterback, the franchise knows it can win with him in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEd9P_0eRCzdFk00 Also Read:
NFL trade rumors: Latest news and information for busy offseason

For teams like the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers, it means they’ll need to look elsewhere in their pursuits of a high-end quarterback.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Zimmer got sick of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason, replacing him with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. According to The Athletic, part of the reason Zimmer fizzled out in Minnesota was his relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Per the report, Zimmer complained about Cousins during coaching meetings, stating that the QB didn’t make enough “winning plays” or take the “necessary shots” to help the Vikings get more wins.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Paul Allen
New York Post

Mike Zimmer ‘openly complained’ about coaching Kirk Cousins

As the Vikings move forward from Mike Zimmer’s tenure, new information has been revealed about the coach’s fraught relationship with Kirk Cousins. According to a report from The Athletic, Zimmer “complained openly in coaching meetings about Cousins” during the 2021 season. In addition, the report claimed that many members of the coaching staff agreed with Zimmer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report links Steelers with Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters that career backup Mason Rudolph would be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback if the season began this winter but also that he felt "there's good quality available" among signal-callers in this year's draft class as the club moves on from retired future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reportedly blasted Kirk Cousins in meetings with Vikings coaches

Behind the scenes, it seems that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer had enough of his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. When Mike Zimmer was fired as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, it seemed like a long overdue move from an outside perspective. Zimmer failed to maintain the level of success the team saw after the Minneapolis Miracle, ending his final season as head coach with another losing record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Minnesota Vikings During#The Washington Commanders#Cardinals
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams plans, Bucs' post-Brady move, latest from combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers are doing whatever they can to keep the Aaron Rodgers era going. That much we know. Sources with multiple teams who have interest in acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback remain skeptical he will see the market. What they know for sure is that Packers brass is trying to find the means to retain Rodgers and keep at least a healthy semblance of the roster intact to make a run at a Lombardi with him in 2022. According to these rival general managers, the Packers will do whatever they have to do to create enough room to franchise star receiver Davante Adams, knowing that any plan to re-recruit Rodgers that doesn't include Adams is a lost cause.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
VikingsTerritory

“Zimmer Didn’t Like Cousins” Is a Silly Fixation

After-the-fact reporting suggests former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t a big fan of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ aptitudes. If Zimmer were still the head coach, this would be newsworthy as the trickle-down of the disgruntlement would imply Cousins probably won’t remain the quarterback too much longer.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy