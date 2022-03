Men’s tennis star Novak Djokovic said he will not compete at two hardcourt tournaments in the U.S. because he is unvaccinated and cannot travel to the country. Djokovic, who was deported from Australia on the eve of the Australian Grand Slam event in January, said he will be forced to miss the tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

