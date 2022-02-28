Sunday Scoop: 3 things to know this week

Fat Tuesday, Ash Wednesday

Central United Methodist Church in Shelby is hosting Fat Tuesday and Ash Wednesday this week. The event will kick off 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Court Square in Uptown Shelby with free hotdogs, games and more.

Chatham Rabbits coming to Shelby

Up-and-coming Americana band Chatham Rabbits is set to perform at the Earl Scruggs Center 6 p.m. Thursday. The group said it is an honor to perform in the building named after Earl Scruggs.

“It’s really cool to play there because Earl Scruggs is known as the founding father of banjo music,” said Sarah McCombie. “It is awesome to play music that is authentic to North Carolina.”

The band has performed all over the country, including the MerleFest in Wilkesboro, the nation’s biggest grassroots music festival, and have been on tour with Grammy-winning band Steep Canyon Rangers.

First Fridays

First Fridays are back. Greenbrook Design in Uptown Shelby will kick things off Friday, and musician Kenzie Kaylin is scheduled to perform. Dr. Suess is the theme for the night, and a cook-off between four soups and chilis will round out events for the night. Proceeds will go to the Cleveland County Partnership for Children. Greenbrook Design is asking folks to donate books for readers ages newborn to five, which will go to the program.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at 112 N. Lafayette St.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.