Have you ever heard of "swatting"? I hadn't, until I recently read a post from the Fremont NH Police Department reporting an incident. The post said on the night of 02/24/2022, the Rockingham County Dispatch center received a 911 call that was reportedly from a Fremont resident. The caller said he lived on Midnight Sun Drive in Fremont, and that he had just shot and killed his mother. He also said he was going to kill his brother and then himself. The caller then hung up abruptly before any other information could be gathered.

FREMONT, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO