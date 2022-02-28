ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lindsey Kuhn

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Chief Marketing Officer for The Champion Companies, Lindsey Kuhn is responsible for the...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

OnCentive plans for key hiring and growth in 2022

A Birmingham tech company that has seen significant growth is looking to nearly double its employee count by the second quarter of 2022. OnCentive, which was founded in 2020 during the pandemic, conducts incentive consulting for companies and corporations. Its technology integrates with hiring systems, and the company can find government incentives for hiring based on demographics or geography. It can also find general incentives for companies.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Email marketers: Apple iOS 15 and Mail Privacy Protection have changed everything

The email open rate metric, long cherished by marketers, is quickly becoming a relic of the past due to Apple’s new privacy steps. Apple rolled out iOS 15 in the fall of 2021, which included the enablement of Mail Privacy Protection in Apple’s native mail app. The release changes the availability of information retrieved from pixels, long used to determine open rates. This affects all Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs when the user enables the features.
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Heather Arnold

For 18 years, Albuquerque Business First has honored local leaders who have earned the Women of Influence designation. The annual awards program is meant to shine a light on those individuals who are having a positive impact on New Mexico — both inside and outside of the office. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

People On The Move

EDUCATION: University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) TRIA, a partner-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique spaces for science and technology and corporate clients, announces that Emma Pina has joined the firm as Director of Operations. Her wealth of knowledge and leadership in project management will allow TRIA the opportunity for continued growth and success in the life sciences sector. Emma brings over 10 years of global management experience in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA

