Lindsey Kuhn

A Birmingham tech company that has seen significant growth is looking to nearly double its employee count by the second quarter of 2022. OnCentive, which was founded in 2020 during the pandemic, conducts incentive consulting for companies and corporations. Its technology integrates with hiring systems, and the company can find government incentives for hiring based on demographics or geography. It can also find general incentives for companies.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO