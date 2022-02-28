Local non-profit teams up with City to reimagine safety

A local non-profit called Just Communities Arizona, along with the City of Tucson, aim to make communities safer. Rebecca Fealk, the policy and research director at Just Communities Arizona said safety can mean different things for each person.

"Safety is relative," she said. "It depends on your personal experience."

She said it can be anything from having adequate shade at public parks to having safe roads.

"What can create safety is ensuring that you have proper food and water available to you," she said. "Or perhaps it’s having shade so you’re kids can play in a park during the summer time, and for people who bike, it’s about having safe bike lanes so they don’t have to worry about a road gap that they’ll fall off on their bike."

So the team of researchers at Just Communities are collecting data by spreading around a survey that will give insight into the different ways people view safety. The data will then be complied to help the city make decisions about investing time and money into certain areas.

"Maybe we need to look at things like moving money around saying instead of investing in this area, we need to think about cleaning up these parks because that’s where families have resources," Fealk said.

The survey was inspired by Dr. Grace Gamez, who conducted a qualitative study about what safety is in the Barrio Centro neighborhood.

"We worked with the city as well as Microsoft to build this study based of Dr. Gamez's work," Fealk said.

The survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, Fealk said. It can be found in English here or in Spanish here.

