Looking for a way to help those in Ukraine? These twins and their older brother need your help to get to Maine. Chelsea and Andrew Davies have hosted twins, known only as 'A' and 'D' for their protection, for a couple of sessions. They were with Chelsea and Andrew last summer for 10 weeks and then spent Christmas break with the family. But with the war in Ukraine, communication has gotten sparse and they are worried sick about these boys and doing everything they can to get them back in Maine. Only this time they want to bring their older brother 'M' too.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO