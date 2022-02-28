ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man arrested in connection with mother's death

By Phil Villarreal
 2 days ago
Tucson police arrested a man in relation to the killing of his 83-year-old mother Friday.

Tucson Fire responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. that day from a home in the 9800 block of East Amaroso Lane. Patricia Easter, 83, was found dead in the home.

Brian Patrick Easter, 54, was booked into Pima County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

No bond had been set as of Monday morning.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

USNNAMVET6872
2d ago

is there anything else to add to the story? why even bother if you will not add any more information.

Reply
6
 

KGUN 9 Tucson News

PCSD volunteers patrol the loop

The Rillito Loop is a huge part of the community, providing a place for runners, walkers and bikers to spend some time outside. But those that use The Loop aren't alone — the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Bike Patrol pedals the path every day.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
