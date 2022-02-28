KRQE Newsfeed: Pre-K head start, In trouble again, More mild, NM Game and Fish, 2022 Santa Fe mayor’s award

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] NMECECD to give $3 million to online pre-k program -The state is now funneling millions of dollars into a program to make pre-school more accessible. The Waterford Upstart Program is set to receive $3 million to fund an online pre-school program for New Mexico kids.

[2] Albuquerque man accused of torturing girlfriend faces drug charges – The New Mexico man accused of torturing his girlfriend in his South Valley home in 2016 is back in trouble. Marcel Bland was wanted for a probation violation, as authorities tried to arrest Bland he was seen ditching a duffle bag full of drugs. Bland is facing four charges, including possession with the intent to distribute.

[3] Big warm-up for first week of meteorological Spring – Monday morning is mostly cloudy and chilly across the state. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today, but temperatures will be able to warm up. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than Sunday, climbing into the 50s and 60s across the state.

[4] NM Game And Fish Department goes viral on TikTok – New Mexico’s Department of Game and Fish is going viral on Tik Tok. The department shares content about New Mexico’s wildlife. One of their videos received almost 19 million views, and others are getting more than three million.

[5] City of Santa Fe looking for nominees for Mayor’s art award – The city of Santa Fe is looking for nominees for the 2022 Mayor’s Award for Excellence in the arts. The city is looking to recognize anyone who has contributed to the Santa Fe arts community. You can nominate a person, organization or business, the deadline for nominations is March 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.