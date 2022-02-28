Spring-like weather to return this week!

Sure there is going to be some big winter components with this upcoming storm system this weekend, but for us, it's becoming more apparent that we'll be on the mild side of this system and therefore have more a spring-like effect with it. As temperatures surge into the 40s to upper 50s on Saturday, rain is the focal point locally. While rain is the primary impact, there will be a brief opportunity for wintry mix including freezing rain to kick this one off and a brief period where snow will wrap it up. Let's take it step by step.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO