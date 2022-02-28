ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli XCX releases new remix of “Beg for You” featuring A. G. Cook and Vernon from Seventeen

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX has delivered a new remix of her collaboration with Rina Sawayama “Beg For You.” The remix of the track features A. G. Cook and SEVENTEEN’s...

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
‘Fifty Percent of the Time I’m a Troll’: Charli XCX on Her Evil Alter-Ego and Airtight New Album

Charli XCX has long been one of pop’s most galaxy-brained writers and performers, but she’s ready for what she calls her “main pop-girl moment.” With her upcoming album, Crash (due March 18), she presents a brilliant case: It’s an airtight pop project full of top-notch hooks that also functions as a quick tour through the past couple of decades of the genre. Like everything the artist does, Crash is, first and foremost, fun. “I think the people who know me and my work know that 50 percent of the time I’m entirely serious, and the other 50 percent of the...
Daft Punk Releases New Remixes for Special 25th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album

Electronic-pop pioneersDaft Punk is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album Homework with a special deluxe edition re-release. The special edition album of Homework is slated to feature a new list of remixes, nine of which have never hit any of the streaming services. Amongst the new remixed tracks are “Around The World” by DJ Sneak, Todd Terry and Kenlou as well as “Revolution 909,” “Burnin’” and “Teachers.” Daft Punk arrived on a Twitch livestream for one last time earlier to share with fans a one-time-only show from 1997 that saw the duo perform helmetless. The event was significant as most of their career, the pair performed with their signature, futuristic headgear.
New Music: Doja Cat – Celebrity Skin

Another Friday, another hectic release date. Within the last few hours, the world has received new music from current stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kanye West. Adding on, legends like Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige have also dropped new projects. Completing the weekend slate of new releases, Doja Cat has shared a cover of “Celebrity Skin” by Hole.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” For...
Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognisable In Latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to release new duet next month

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will release their new duet, ‘Bam Bam’, next month. The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who previously teamed up on 'South of the Border' from Ed's 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have joined forces once again.
Here Are the Lyrics to Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s ‘You Right’

Doja Cat and The Weeknd didn’t hold back on the sex appeal when they teamed up for 2021’s “You Right,” featured on Doja’s Planet Her album. The pair’s collaboration rose to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart dated Sept. 4. The track ascended from No. 4 largely thanks to its growth at radio while it maintains a strong streaming presence.
Dua Lipa Leaves Management Amid 'Future Nostalgia' Tour: What Was The Reason Behind?

Just when Dua Lipa announced the continuation of her "Future Nostalgia Tour," the British pop star has made an important decision on her music career. With her "Future Nostalgia Tour 2022" kicking off last February 9, 2022, at Miami, Florida, for almost two years of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dua Lipa might be taking a risky move with her current standing.
Camila Cabello Announces New Song ‘Bam Bam’ Featuring Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are teaming up once again. The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21) to share details about her upcoming song “Bam Bam,” featuring Sheeran. The track is scheduled to arrive on March 4, one day prior to Cabello’s 25th birthday.
Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and the legacy of neo-soul

“[Music is] going through a rebirthing process, and I found myself being one of the midwives,” said Erykah Badu after the 1997 release of her first album, “Baduizm,” which turned 25 two weeks ago. As Black History Month comes to a close, it becomes increasingly important to remember the contributions of Black artists like Badu — often referred to as the “Godmother of Neo-Soul.” Through her work, she would go on to influence an entire generation of successful, genre-bending artists driven by her experimentation, from Frank Ocean to Ari Lennox.
Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, And Jazmine Sullivan Among Headliners For Roots Picnic 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Roots Picnic is back. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the festival curated, headlined, and hosted by Hip-Hop legends The Roots will take place on June 4-5 at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. Joining the lineup for the first time will be Mary J. Blige as one of the weekend’s headliners. Fellow artists headlining the two-day experience are Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington. The festival will also offer a Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild, as well as performances by Muni Long, Yebba, Masego, Kirk...
Doja Cat and Tyga Get "Freaky Deaky" in New Music Video

Doja Cat and Tyga have joined forces on a new single titled “Freaky Deaky.”. Teased earlier this week, the track is accompanied by a music video in which the “Get Into It (Yuh)” musician appears in sultry lingerie sets. “I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me/Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me/I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling), you’re on your way to see me,” she sings. Wearing a pink Jacquemus knit sweater, Tyga raps: “Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (Time)/I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (Ride)/Body like December, ass on summer timе (Eh, eh)/Take off the top (Uh, uh), sweet Carolinе (Whoa).”
Charli XCX feels 'low'

Charli XCX has been "feeling quite low". The 29-year-old singer admitted her mental health has declined in recent months, prompting her to take a step back from social media because she was struggling to handle criticism of her new music. Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone UK, she...
Charli XCX Says Collab With SEVENTEEN’s Vernon Will Be Here ‘Actually Kinda Soon’

Hold tight, Charli XCX fans! The pop star’s new single with SEVENTEEN‘s Vernon is on the way. “So, @charli_xcx and @pledis_17 when’s the collab coming?” NME tweeted on Monday, leading the pop star to retweet the question with a rather coy answer. “Actually kinda soon…,” she responded, sending her more than 3.6 million followers into a frenzy of anticipation.
