MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorabilia from her father’s career in the Negro Baseball Leagues is displayed on the walls and on a table in a special corner of Mary Colzie’s Coconut Grove home. A baseball jersey hangs on one of the walls among posters and framed newspaper clippings. As she looks at the collection, Mary comments, “He was full of a lot of stories of what happened in his life.” Jim Colzie was a World War II Veteran. After the war, he played baseball for the Indianapolis Clowns—a team with deep roots in Miami and one of the best-known teams in the...

