COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M baseball team was looking to bounce back on Tuesday after dropping two of three to Penn over the weekend. The Aggies saw head coach Lance Berkman and Houston Baptist come to town for a midweek nonconference game. Though both squads' bats came out a bit cold, Texas A&M got things going in the middle innings and came out with the victory, 3-2. Redshirt freshman Khristian Curtis threw five scoreless innings in the start and has yet to allow a run this season. Three different pitchers saw work for A&M with all of them being freshmen.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO