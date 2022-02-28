ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohr Explores: Portland-based knife co. forges premium blades

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland area is home to innovative tech companies, outstanding restaurants — it’s also home to one of the best knives made in America.

A Portland-based knife company is forging a premium blade for your kitchen with steel and wood sourced in the United States.

Kohr Harlan checked out Steelport Knife Company headquarters with more on the manufacturing of these chef’s knives.

