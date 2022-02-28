What is petrichor?

The ABC 6 Weather Team continues to track a very potent storm system that will be moving through the region Friday evening - Sunday morning. Right now, the ABC 6 News viewing area will be on the warmer side of things, with highs nearing 40 Friday, and close to 50 Saturday, before falling to the mid-30s Sunday. This means we are going to experience a little of everything with this storm system, but overall we'll see more of a Spring storm, than a Winter storm. Timing it out, we will see a light wintry mix move in late Friday evening & Friday night, before the mix transitions to mostly rain by sunrise Saturday. There will be a brief period of freezing rain Friday night, but the overall icing concerns will be greatest to our north, closer to to the Twin Cities. Spotty showers continue through Saturday, with a few thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon & early evening, thanks to the mild day expected. The storm system will leave the region Saturday night, allowing for the colder air to wrap around the system, bringing a snow chance to the area as we head into Sunday morning. Overall the total snowfall won't add up to much, with just an inch or two expected. To sum it all up, thanks to the mild temperatures heading into and during this storm, locally we'll be dealing with more Spring-like weather, rain and rumbles, than a big winter storm. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast as we near the weekend!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO