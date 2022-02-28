ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is petrichor?

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Janice...

www.kaaltv.com

Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
KAAL-TV

Thursday Snow Chance

Thursday is our next chance for outright snow. Once again, it will be isolated. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, however, this will be something that northern Iowans could see as well as southern Minnesotans. The timing of this snow, at the moment, is looking to be in the morning for the commute with communities along I-35 most likely to see this snow. Expect brief patches of limited visibility during this stretch as a result. Expect no more than an inch of snow due to the briefness of this snow in our area. Not everyone will experience this snow (it will be less likely for those who live in any eastern counties).
KAAL-TV

Warmng For The Weekend

After wrapping up the week a little snowy Thursday night, and cold Thursday & Friday, we are back in the 30s for the weekend. These are our normal high temperatures for this time of the year, but will feel very nice following back-to-back days in the middle teens. The SW breeze Saturday will make it feel a bit cooler & allow a little of the snow to blow around at times. But get out & enjoy the quiet weather while it's here over the weekend!
KAAL-TV

Weekend "Spring" Storm

Sure there is going to be some big winter components with this upcoming storm system this weekend, but for us, it's becoming more apparent that we'll be on the mild side of this system and therefore have more a spring-like effect with it. As temperatures surge into the 40s to upper 50s on Saturday, rain is the focal point locally. While rain is the primary impact, there will be a brief opportunity for wintry mix including freezing rain to kick this one off and a brief period where snow will wrap it up. Let's take it step by step.
KAAL-TV

Middle of week snow/mix chances

There is an isolated chance near the middle of the week for some snow or mix conditions. Any accumulations that occur will be very light (under an inch). Given the timing of these will both be later in the day and temps will be near the freezing point, any accumulations will be made even harder to occur on top of bigger impacts occurring north. No Alert Day will be necessary for either day at this time. If you live in northern Iowa, you are not likely to get anything from either of these chances.
KAAL-TV

Wrapping Up February Cloudy, But Mild

Happy final day of February everyone! We are officially ending Meteorological Winter on a pretty mild note today, with highs expected to reach the middle & upper 30s, possibly a few 40s even for some! Clouds will be in and out of the area today, bringing an isolated flurry or two with them throughout the day. Any snow we see won't cause any issues across the area today.
KAAL-TV

Happy March!

This is the month that begins Meteorological Spring, Day Light Saving Time, as well as Spring! Jim celebrates his birthday on the 11, with many others celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the 17! On the climate note for the month, we will continue to see the "length" of days get longer (more minutes of daylight), which will allow our average highs to go from 32° at the start of the month, to 48° by the start of April.
KAAL-TV

Warmer next week

Temperatures are looking to kick upwards next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will lead the charge. In days 6-10 (First days of March) we have a better than average chance of seeing temperatures above normal. The average high for the first few days of March is around 33°.
KAAL-TV

Wind stirs snow up Saturday

The wind is light for now and that's a good thing as snow falls. But the wind will start to pick back up for Saturday. Through the day the southwesterly wind gusts will increase and may reach upwards of 30 mph. Normally, this isn't much of an issue but we'll have a fresh coulpe of inches of snow on the ground that will be susceptible to blowing around. Given the magnitude of the wind we'll keep blowing snow impacts minor at this point but it should be out there at points on Saturday afternoon/evening.
KAAL-TV

A Little Slick Early Friday

Roads will remain a little slick early on our Friday, following Thursday evening's snow. While it wasn't a lot, it was enough to set-up a few slick spots throughout the area. Go slower and allow a little extra time to get into work Friday morning. Don't forget to give the plow crews room to do their job, as well as extra distance between you & the vehicle ahead of you. Look for road conditions to improve throughout the day, as we stay sunny & quiet.
KAAL-TV

30s all week

As we approach Spring in a few weeks, we are going to start to warm up more consistently. This is already starting to occur, as temperatures are expected to break 30°F every day in the next week. Sunday will be the closest call due to a drop in wind speeds of a southwesterly breeze that would allow us to warm up more and faster otherwise. The lack of cloud cover in the afternoon will make up for it.
KAAL-TV

Weekend is worth watching

A larger storm system appears to be on the horizon for this weekend. The ensembles continue to show some variance in the data so it's far from set in stone. But at this point, it appears we'll be on the warmer sector of this storm... meaning more rain than snow.
KAAL-TV

Cloudy, But Mild Today

We are looking at a cloudy, but mild start to March & Meteorological Spring on Tuesday. The early clouds will try to squeeze out a sprinkle/sleet/freezing drizzle/flurry or two, all of which won't impact our morning commute, as it won't be adding up today. Even with the clouds lasting most , if not all of the day, highs are mild, staying in the middle/upper 30s to the lower 40s. 32° is our average high for today!
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week Chilly

TGIF everyone! We are wrapping up the week on a chilly note today, with our morning temperatures hovering on either side of 0°, and wind chills approaching -15° at times! Bundle up & stay warm, not just for the morning, but the afternoon will remain cold as well. 30° is our average high for today, with our forecast highs staying around 15°! Stay warm!
KAAL-TV

Jumping up tomorrow

Just in time for the weekend, the temperatures are jumping up. Highs will be in the low 30s for Saturday after a chilly start to the day. A clear sky and a southwesterly breeze will help for the climb.
KAAL-TV

Our Pattern Gets Even More Active By Friday

We will have daily chances for flurries/sprinkles Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Wednesday & Thursday's mix chance will try to get into our local area, but right now that chance looks best just to our north. Friday afternoon - early Sunday morning will see a stronger storm system move through the Upper Midwest. It is still a bit too early on the specific details for this storm, however, the way it sits now, the long range models are putting our area in the warmer side of things. And remember, temperatures determine which precipitation type an area will see, meaning we are looking at rain, & possibly sleet/freezing rain Friday into Saturday, with the mix turning to very light snow briefly Saturday night - Sunday morning behind the system as it departs the region. It is certainly a storm to keep tabs on, as the weekend travel looks to see some impacts out of it. And a side note, we'll take what snow/moisture we can get! We are down nearly a foot from our season-to-date snowfall as of March 1!
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
KAAL-TV

More Spring Than Winter This Weekend

The ABC 6 Weather Team continues to track a very potent storm system that will be moving through the region Friday evening - Sunday morning. Right now, the ABC 6 News viewing area will be on the warmer side of things, with highs nearing 40 Friday, and close to 50 Saturday, before falling to the mid-30s Sunday. This means we are going to experience a little of everything with this storm system, but overall we'll see more of a Spring storm, than a Winter storm. Timing it out, we will see a light wintry mix move in late Friday evening & Friday night, before the mix transitions to mostly rain by sunrise Saturday. There will be a brief period of freezing rain Friday night, but the overall icing concerns will be greatest to our north, closer to to the Twin Cities. Spotty showers continue through Saturday, with a few thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon & early evening, thanks to the mild day expected. The storm system will leave the region Saturday night, allowing for the colder air to wrap around the system, bringing a snow chance to the area as we head into Sunday morning. Overall the total snowfall won't add up to much, with just an inch or two expected. To sum it all up, thanks to the mild temperatures heading into and during this storm, locally we'll be dealing with more Spring-like weather, rain and rumbles, than a big winter storm. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast as we near the weekend!
KAAL-TV

Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

Temperatures out the door will be in the mid to upper teens out the door. If low temperatures fail to dip below 15°F, we will have a Top 5 warmest overnight low of the month of February. Clouds will start to clear some by morning, so sunglasses would be recommended with partly cloudy skies overall for the day Monday. Temperatures eventually top 30 everywhere by around noon.
