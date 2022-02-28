MUA’s Say This Is The Worst Primer Mistake You Have To Stop Making ASAP

Shutterstock

Preparing your face for long-lasting looks with primer is an important step that professional makeup artists swear by. After you wash and moisturize your face and before you begin putting on foundation or primer, this key thing to check off before you head out can make all the difference between flaky, crusty makeup looks and ones that look radiant, healthy and ultra-glowy. Read on for priming tips from Mary Winkenwerder, the professional makeup artist and beauty expert we checked in with to learn all about this crucial step and what it means for aging skin as well.

#1 Priming Mistake: Using The Wrong Product For Your Skin Type

Knowing your skin type (whether it’s dry, oily or combination) and selecting a specific primer for that type (liquid, powder, etc.) is vital for foundation and concealer looks. This not only allows the makeup to stay on all day, as Winkenwerder says, since taking proper preparation can also have major anti-aging effects like smoothing wrinkles and distracting from fine lines.

“A big mistake with primer is selecting a product that works against the natural condition of your skin,” says Winkenwerder. Primers, she explains, come in many consistencies and address multiple visible issues. In order for a primer to work for your skin's appearance, you need to know what kind of primer you need.

“There are primers used to condition the skin with flash moisture while diffusing any minor visible surface skin flaws, Winkenerder adds. “There are also primers that are purely used to provide moisture while binding moisture to the skin's surface” (any kind of topical makeup).

She also notes that there are primers that are more on the “highlighting end” (closer to being a highlighter) that are used to amplify the shape of facial features. “It is possible to own more than one type of primer,” she says, “since the needs of our skin change regularly.”

Quick Tip: Prep Your Skin Before & Don’t Use Too Much Product

While choosing the wrong primer for your skin is the worst thing you can do for your makeup’s ultimate appearance, Winkenwerder also stresses the importance of prepping your skin before adding anything to it for the best overall look.

“Prepping your skin with natural hydration is a must when approaching any kind of topical makeup product,” she says. She notes that the skin “must” be exfoliated, cleansed, and nourished in order for any type of color or enhancement makeup to elevate its appearance.

Winkenwerder also says that once you find a primer that you think works well, “there is such a thing as applying too much product to your skin.” When approaching primers, “applying the minimal amount needed and blending into a sheer consistency is the goal,” she says, adding that “the thinner the layer, the better the prime.” For more information, visit a makeup artist or skincare expert and experiment with drugstore primers to find one that works for you and your skin!