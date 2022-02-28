ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five garbage trucks damaged in Monday morning fire

By Gazette staff
JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department responded to commercial fire early Monday morning in the town of Rock, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters responded at 1:13 a.m. to a report of a fire in a garage at 304 Sunny Lane. Responding units found a garbage truck engulfed in flames inside the garage, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage area and extinguish the fire within three hours. Five garbage trucks were damaged. Total costs of damages is estimated at $650,000, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the news release.

