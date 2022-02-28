ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-trained Ukrainian police officer wears "Don't Mess With Texas" patch on body armor

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

A photo of a Ukrainian police officer is going viral.

The officer was in Texas last year to train with the Houston Police Department. A photo tweeted by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick shows the officer wearing a "Don't Mess With Texas" patch on his body armor.

Patrick's tweet says "we in Texas stand with the brave men and women of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom."

