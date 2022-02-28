ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible human remains discovered in Sachse

By Curt Lewis
 9 days ago

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will have to determine if remains found in Sachse over the weekend are human.

Police think they are but they'll have to wait for the Medical Examiner to report on the cause of death.

On Saturday a property owner called police saying a work crew he hired had unearthed bones.

On Sunday investigators returned to the site, spreading out to look for additional remains in a rural area along Merritt Road north of the George Bush Turnpike.

