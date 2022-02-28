Fact Check: Claims Steven Seagal Joined Russian Forces Invading Ukraine
Images and videos purporting to show the American actor on the frontlines have been spreading on social...www.newsweek.com
Images and videos purporting to show the American actor on the frontlines have been spreading on social...www.newsweek.com
good hopefully he has seeds in his pocket so flowers will grow on Ukrainian land where his body falls! DEATH TO PUTIN AND ALL HIS SUPPORTERS!
That ok, I heard we are sending Chuck Norris to fight for the Ukrainians. Chuck will have Russia retreating back by the afternoon, Single handed.
The only place Steven Seagal is joining anyone will be a Dunkin Doughnuts.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 678