Barren County, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Barren County

 2 days ago

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Barren County

Cave City, KY. – On Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to a single-vehicle injury collision on Interstate 65 near Cave City.  Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located at the 53-mile marker of I-65 northbound.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mark D. Baughan (70) of Cincinnati, OH, was operating a 2013 Nissan Juke northbound on I-65 near the 53-mile marker.  Baughan lost control of his vehicle and struck the center concrete barrier wall causing the vehicle to overturn. 

Mark D. Baughan was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital and was listed in critical condition.  A passenger in the vehicle identified as Laura Baughan (68) of Cincinnati, OH, was transported to TJ Samson Hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries. 

Kentucky State Police Post 3 was notified at approximately 6:30 p.m. that Mark Baughan had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Bo Hubbard.  He was assisted at the scene by Barren County EMS, Air Methods, Cave City Fire Department, and KSP personnel.   

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

