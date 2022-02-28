ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed In Head-On Crash On Hudson Valley Roadway, State Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy roadway in the region. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 in Orange County on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1996 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound and a 2007 Scion TC traveling west on 211 were involved, state police said.

The operator of the Scion, Orange County resident Victor L. Hernandez, age 56, from the city of Middletown was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The operator of the Ford Ranger, Bruce W. White, age 38, from the town of Montgomery in Orange County, was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries by Town of Wallkill Ambulance, said police.

Neither operator appeared to be impaired, according to police.

The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Wallkill Police and Town of Wallkill EMS.

