ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Ford Mustang: Release Date, Price, and Specs

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Mustang is one of the most beloved sports cars of all time. However, after losing the crown of the best-selling sports car in the United States to the Dodge Challenger in 2021, the Mustang is due for an upgrade. Fortunately, this might happen for the 2023 model year with...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 5

Related
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
Autoweek.com

1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Junkyard Treasure

If you write about junkyard vehicles for any length of time, as I certainly have, you'll hear from plenty of aggrieved car experts who know certain things to be unassailable facts. At the top of their list is this: All 1964-1973 Ford Mustangs are now worth big money, regardless of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

700-Horsepower Camaro Built To The Teeth Without Boost

Big block Chevy Camaro blows away the competition with nothing more than a gigantic engine. Since its conception in 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro has become one of America’s favorite pony cars. This comes from the reputation that it holds as a tire-burning, mustang-eating, monster which destroys all competition in its path and looks good doing it. The first generation of Camaro came out of the sheer desire to be the best of the best in the American pony car industry. Of course, Chevrolet’s biggest competitor at the time was the Ford Mustang so they went to work building a car that could rival the wild pony. That same energy has held strong throughout the many years of production of this vehicle and as such has built a large army of Camaro and Chevy fans alike. This car seems to be the perfect example of what a Camaro-loving car enthusiast is willing to do to see his passion come to life. The only thing you'd have to do with this car is work it over with some Lithium car care products, and you'd be good to go!
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Down Significantly In February 2022

Ford brand reports 123,350 vehicle sales in February in the US (down 20.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 261,141 (also down, by 10.5%). In this background, the company reports electrified vehicle - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales at 8,984 (Ford and Lincoln brands), which is down 3.1% year-over-year. That's over 6.9% of the total volume of the group.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New York Post

Ford recalling 330,000 Mustangs to fix rearview camera

Ford is recalling more than 330,000 select 2015-2017 model year Mustang vehicles due to blank or distorted rearview camera images caused by loose or damaged wiring. According to documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the defect is the result of a “damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera,” which can lead to a loss of electrical conductivity.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Cars#Vehicles#Linkedin
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

78K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy