ST. LOUIS – Are you expecting or know somebody who is? There’s a lot to learn about caring for a baby! Parents are learning everything from labor and delivery tips to how to take care of a sick baby and moms are getting breastfeeding tips too. Nicole Arciniega is the nurse educator at the Women and Infants Center with Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She had all the details. Click here to learn more.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO