Sunrise Spotlight – Dance Little Red

An elderly woman who loves Bambi got the surprise of her life as her children brought a real-life deer into her palliative care room to cheer her up. Lisa McDonald knew her mother's condition was deteriorating and deteriorating fast. She wanted to help cheer her Mom and knew just what to do to cheer up her deer-obsessive mother. Lisa McDonald couldn't help but smile as she watched her Mom's reaction. Her mother's face lit up the moment she saw the deer. She had eyes only for the deer and reached out with her hand to touch the fawn. Lisa McDonald, who cares for her mother along with her sister, shared the images and the tearjerking video to a Facebook group where it went viral.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO