Sunrise Spotlight – Dance Little Red

If there’s one holiday that gives the perfect opportunity to get all glammed up, it’s Valentine’s Day. This year, celebrities celebrated love by dressing up all in red. The 17-year-old actor Marsai Martin posted snapshots of her Valentine’s Day photoshoot on social media. She posed in front of a simple white backdrop and wore a beautiful crimson red gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Martin styled her braids in an updo for the occasion. “This has to be my new favorite braided updo Lewk on my fav Marsai Martin,” wrote Alexander Jordan, her hairstylist. Martin was photographed by Jacob Webster, who recently shot celebrities such as Chloe, Doja Cat and Lori Harvey.
