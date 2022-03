“Dancing Lessons,” a delightfully unpredictable romantic comedy, will be staged live March 11–20 (or by video on demand March 15-20), by The Public Theatre in Lewiston. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday; and a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. on March 19. Tickets are $25/adults and $22/groups. This season The Public Theatre will be offering a Video-On-Demand option of “Dancing Lessons” that will be recorded in front of a live audience that you can watch from home beginning on March 15. Tickets as well as Video on Demand tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200.

