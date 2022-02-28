ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Miniseries 'WeCrashed' Tells the Bonkers Story of the God-Like Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann

Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever worked at a media or tech startup in New York City, it's more than likely that you worked in a WeWork. With colorful open spaces, community events and activities (that make it feel like a college dormitory), chic glass conference rooms, and enough coffee for all of Manhattan,...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

'WeCrashed' Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Prove They're 'Crazy Enough' to WeWork

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are ready to revolutionize the world of work in their new AppleTV+ series, WeCrashed. The eight-episode series, based on the Wondery podcast series, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, tells the real-life story of one of the most valuable startups in recent history, and the personalities behind its swift and seemingly inevitable demise.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wework#Miniseries#Bonkers#Apple Tv Plus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Forbes releases billionaires list

Forbes has announced its 35th annual list of the world’s richest people for 2021. The publication said the list now encompasses 2,755 people who are billionaires, 660 more than the prior year, with a record-high number of new names to make the cut — 493, many of whom come from China and Hong Kong.
MARKETS
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
New York Post

Sarah Palin arrives at court hand-in-hand with ‘buddy’ Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday holding hands with her “buddy,” ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay, ahead of proceedings in her defamation trial against the New York Times. Palin, wearing a dark-pink coat, black skirt and sunglasses, stopped and put her arm around Duguay in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Inventing Anna: Fake heiress ‘Anna Delvey’ claims she spent $320,000 Netflix payout on restitution

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, whose life as a fake German heiress has become the subject of a new Netflix series, said she used the money she got from the streaming platform to pay off her legal fees.Ms Sorokin, now 31 years old, posed as Anna Delvey for several years in her 20s and scammed thousands of dollars from banks and hotels around New York.The former fake heiress was hired as a paid consultant for the Netflix show Inventing Anna that is based on her life and she used her fees of $320,000 (£230,000) to pay her legal expenses.“I paid...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
19K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy