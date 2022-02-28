ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cavetown and Beabadoobee team up on ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCavetown and Beabadoobee have shared a new collaborative single – listen to ‘Fall In Love With A Girl’ below. The pair’s first collaboration comes complete with its own official video. Speaking of the track in a statement, Cavetown said: “‘Fall in Love With a Girl’ is about someone who’s struggling with...

