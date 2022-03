NEW ORLEANS - Gary Chambers Jr. walked onto the back patio of his Airbnb carrying a bag of marijuana, stuffed the contents into a blunt, licked it closed, lit it and took a few puffs. The night air filled with a pungent smoke as he prepared to make his debut at the annual Mardi Gras ball celebrating the King and Queen of Zulu that attracts thousands of potential voters, and some of the city's most powerful political figures.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO