Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The SAG Awards

The red carpet for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway and some of our favorite celebs are out and about and ready to serve looks for the glamourous night ahead.

The 28th annual award ceremony will air tonight at 8 pm E.T. on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event is set to feature some of our favorite celebrities who were sure to grab their glam squads to give us some jaw-dropping gowns, effortless makeup looks, and fabulous hairstyles. Among those who showed up and showed out tonight were Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Karen Pittman, and more, who all showed up in their Sunday’s best to walk the red carpet ahead of the elegant evening.

While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap all glitz, glamour, and fabulous gowns and swoon over the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!

1. Laverne Cox

Source:Fashion Bomb Daily

Laverne Cox looked stunning in a custom Michael Fausto gown. As styled by @christinajpacelli, Laverne looked stunning in the black dress that featured a silver mesh top. She paired the look with a silver circular purse and wore her hair in a high ponytail with bangs that framed her face.

2. Cynthia Erivo

3. Venus Williams

4. Karen Pittman

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith looked gorgeous at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards donning a blue and black gown. She had her gorgeous baldie on full display for the annual event as she served face and posed for pictures ahead of the evening.

6. Ariana DeBose

Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose looked radiant in a pink strapless gown that featured a long train that trailed behind her as she graced the carpet for the elegant evening.

7. Yvette Nicole Brown

Source:Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown was all smiles on the red carpet as she donned a quarter-length-sleeved red dress. She wore her hair in a long braided ponytail and posed with her hands on her hips for the annual awards ceremony.