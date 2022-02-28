Jason McGee Talks New Single, NAACP Image Awards Nomination & Collaborating With Maverick City Music

Jason McGee & The Choir is shaping up to be one of the brightest new gospel collectives to make a way on the scene.

On the eve of a possible big night for them, as they’re nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards airing this Saturday , Erica and GRIFF got a chance to chop it up with the group’s leader to discuss new music, his side project with the equally talented Maverick City Music and how he’s getting fly for the red carpet tomorrow.

McGee, who also happens to be one of Erica’s talented labelmates, opened up about feeling a bit low at the top of this year and how listening to his own fan-favorite single, “It’s Not Over,” helped deliver the message from God that he needed to hear. We look forward to everything McGee has in store for us in his journey with gospel music, from touring with Maverick City Music to continuing to achieve more success with The Choir. Who knows, he may even have a clothing line in the works!

Listen to our full interview with Jason McGee below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :

